Cody Rhodes Sets the Record Straight on a Potential Heel Turn

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has addressed growing speculation about a potential heel turn, clarifying that the discussion primarily exists on social media rather than in actual WWE creative plans.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, Rhodes acknowledged the ongoing conversation about his character direction while emphasizing the disconnect between online speculation and reality.

“You know what? One thing I noticed about that is it only exists on X, and it’s a deep—it’s a deep discussion,” Rhodes explained to the hosts.

The “Never Say Never” Approach

While Rhodes appeared to walk back his previous comments suggesting his babyface run might be nearing an end, he maintained the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling storytelling.

“Yeah, you never say never in wrestling, and plenty of people have the capacity for the light and the dark, but I don’t know if we’re on that road within the time I have left in wrestling. Who knows though? With Bully Ray sitting next to you, you never wanna say never.”

Social Media vs. Wrestling Reality

Rhodes’ comments highlight the growing influence of social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) in shaping wrestling narratives and fan expectations. The American Nightmare’s acknowledgment that the heel turn discussion exists primarily online suggests a significant gap between fan speculation and actual creative direction.

The hosts on Busted Open Radio appeared supportive of Rhodes maintaining his heroic persona, with one stating: “Cody, no more of this heel talk, alright? You’re a hero to a lot of fans.”

What This Means for WWE Storylines

Rhodes’ clarification comes at a time when WWE continues to build around him as one of their top babyface champions. His journey to finally “finish his story” and capture the Undisputed Championship has been central to WWE’s programming, making a sudden character shift unlikely in the immediate future.

However, his “never say never” stance keeps the door open for future character evolution, demonstrating the fluid nature of wrestling personas and the importance of maintaining long-term storytelling flexibility.

The ongoing speculation also reflects the passionate engagement of WWE’s fanbase, who actively discuss and theorize about potential character developments across social media platforms.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has addressed growing speculation about a potential heel turn, clarifying that the discussion primarily exists on social media rather than in actual WWE creative plans.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, Rhodes acknowledged the ongoing conversation about his character direction while emphasizing the disconnect between online speculation and reality.

“You know what? One thing I noticed about that is it only exists on X, and it’s a deep—it’s a deep discussion,” Rhodes explained to the hosts.

The “Never Say Never” Approach

While Rhodes appeared to walk back his previous comments suggesting his babyface run might be nearing an end, he maintained the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling storytelling.

“Yeah, you never say never in wrestling, and plenty of people have the capacity for the light and the dark, but I don’t know if we’re on that road within the time I have left in wrestling. Who knows though? With Bully Ray sitting next to you, you never wanna say never.”

Social Media vs. Wrestling Reality

Rhodes’ comments highlight the growing influence of social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) in shaping wrestling narratives and fan expectations. The American Nightmare’s acknowledgment that the heel turn discussion exists primarily online suggests a significant gap between fan speculation and actual creative direction.

The hosts on Busted Open Radio appeared supportive of Rhodes maintaining his heroic persona, with one stating: “Cody, no more of this heel talk, alright? You’re a hero to a lot of fans.”

What This Means for WWE Storylines

Rhodes’ clarification comes at a time when WWE continues to build around him as one of their top babyface champions. His journey to finally “finish his story” and capture the Undisputed Championship has been central to WWE’s programming, making a sudden character shift unlikely in the immediate future.

However, his “never say never” stance keeps the door open for future character evolution, demonstrating the fluid nature of wrestling personas and the importance of maintaining long-term storytelling flexibility.

The ongoing speculation also reflects the passionate engagement of WWE’s fanbase, who actively discuss and theorize about potential character developments across social media platforms.