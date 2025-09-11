Shawn Michaels: Cody Rhodes’ Work Is A Huge Comfort in WWE

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE’s very top stars since his return to the promotion three years ago. One man who knows about leading WWE is Shawn Michaels, who likes what he sees from the American Nightmare.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Michaels was asked for his thoughts on Rhodes. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, who now leads WWE NXT, is pleased to see the company’s present and future in capable hands.

“You’re always comforted when you’re handing over the reins of this business to someone that respects it, honors it, and enjoys it.”

Michaels added that Rhodes’ dedication and work-ethic “gives all of us a lot of peace and comfort.” Rhodes’ efforts extend far beyond what fans see on TV, as the WWE Champion also helps out in WWE NXT.

“When Cody comes into the Performance Center, it’s very fortunate for us. He wants to pass it on to the next generation and echoes a lot of what we say. That’s a huge help and comfort to everyone in WWE. You know the business is in good hands moving into the future.”

Rhodes is currently off of TV with a kayfabe injury, but in reality is spending some quality time with his family after the arrival of their second child. Whatever Rhodes does next, both on and off-screen, the American Nightmare will give his all for WWE’s present and future.