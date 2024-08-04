Cody Rhodes Retains Against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam 2024

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has retained his title against Solo Sikoa at the SummerSlam event tonight from Cleveland.

The American Nightmare put the title on the line against the ‘new’ Tribal Chief Sikoa, with Solo looking to complete his own story against the man who beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Cody would meet Arn Anderson backstage before heading out with his dog Pharaoh with him for the final time.

After a ton of interference, including Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, the Guerrillas of Destiny and Jacob Fatu and ROMAN REIGNS, Cody would hit the Cross Rhodes for the win!

WWE SummerSlam Matches

Here are all of the matches taking place at SummerSlam tonight from Cleveland, which you can watch back on demand on WWE Network and Peacock.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest vs. Gunther WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley vs. Nia Jax Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special guest referee Bloodline Rules Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

