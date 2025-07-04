Cody Rhodes Joins Street Fighter Film Alongside Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is a known fan of video games and now the former WWE Champion is stepping into the world of Street Fighter. Deadline has now confirmed that Rhodes has been cast as Guile in the movie. While it had previously been reported that Rhodes was in talks for the film, his position in the project has now been confirmed.

Guile debuted in 1991’s Street Fighter 2 game, and is a pilot in the United States Air Force. He is is seeking to avenge the death of his Air Force buddy Charlie at the hands of the villainous dictator M. Bison. One of the franchises most popular characters, Guile was played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 Street Fighter live-action adaptation.

Rhodes isn’t the only wrestling name tied to the upcoming movie, as Roman Reigns will play Akuma. The film will include Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison.

Rhodes is set to appear in the upcoming Naked Gun movie, a role that’ll see him share the screen alongisde Liam Neeson. Between this and the Street Fighter movie, big things continue to happen for Rhodes out of the ring.