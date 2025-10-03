Cody Rhodes Is Performing His Own Stunts In Street Fighter Movie

Cody Rhodes has been busy filming Street Fighter, where he will play the role of series regular Guile. Now, the Undisputed WWE Champion has given fans a taste of what they can expect from his performance.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes shared that the physicality of Guile came naturally to the six-foot-two, 22lb wrestler. While the film will feature plenty of stunts, Rhodes was adamant that he do as much for the character as possible.

“I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I’m gonna do it. If that requires me being on these wires, I wanna do it.”

Rhodes spoke highly of the film’s stunt coordinator ‘JV,’ who is surrounded by “a great team” that gave him the chance to try a couple of stunts. Teasing what fans can expect, Rhodes shared that Street Fighter will be a love-letter to fans of the popular video game franchise.

“If you ever played the game, especially Street Fighter II — what he’s done as the director is unbelievable. It’s fan service. You got Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, the real final boss in that game, it’s just a wonderful cast.”

That wonderful cast includes Rhodes’ WWE adversary Roman Reigns, who will play Akuma. Other notable names include NJPW’s Hirooki Goto as E. Honda and Jason Mamoa as Blanka.

Guile debuted in 1991’s Street Fighter 2 game, and is a pilot in the United States Air Force. He is seeking to avenge the death of his Air Force buddy Charlie at the hands of the villainous dictator M. Bison. One of the franchise’s most popular characters, Guile was played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 Street Fighter live-action adaptation.

Street Fighter is scheduled to be released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on October 16, 2026



