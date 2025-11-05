The 80s Are Over: Cody Rhodes Claims There Is No Substance Abuse In WWE Anymore

Cody Rhodes has opened up about the current WWE culture.

The American Nightmare talked about his famous Hell In A Cell 2022 match against Seth Rollins on All The Smoke podcast. Cody, who wrestled the bout with a gruesome-looking torn pec, first discussed how it was very important for him to compete in the bout because he didn’t want to let the fans down.

Speaking about his preparations for the bout, the Undisputed WWE Champion claimed that all he did was hide through the day because the era of wrestling through pain and substance abuse in WWE is over:

“WWE is also very adamant about – there’s no substance abuse in this company anymore, none. The 80s are over. We’ve got to be healthy. We’ve got to be clean. So people ask all the time, if I had any pain medication or anything of that nature. I had four baby aspirin, because they didn’t even have regular Advil. Now, if they had regular Advil, I would have had it, but they had that baby aspirin.”

Cody Rhodes Was Walking The Tightrope

Cody Rhodes explained that he was on high alert throughout the match as well. The officials had told him that the bout would be called off if they felt like the American Nightmare was in too much pain:

“I remember at the time being told, ‘Hey, if you’re in pain, we are gonna stop it. There’s nothing to prove here. If you’re in pain, we are gonna stop it.’ My thought was, ‘How would you know?’ I’m already…we’re pretending to be in pain. What level of pain are you gonna go ‘Oh, that’s [too much],’ right? So I’m walking this tightrope the whole match, not sure if they’re just gonna ring the bell, but Seth was the perfect person to be in there with me, Seth Rollins.”

The former AEW star went on to talk about his recent Crown Jewel rematch with Seth where the Architect ended up suffering a shoulder injury himself. Cody confirmed that Rollins has underwent surgery but did not reveal any more details.