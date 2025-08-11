Cody Rhodes Reveals If SummerSlam Heel Turn Was Discussed For Him

Cody Rhodes has commented on speculations about his SummerSlam plans.

The WWE Quarterback recently had an interview with Jimmy Traina for SI Media. During the talk, he was asked about all the rumors of him potentially turning heel at the most recent WWE PLE and if something like this would be his decision or the management’s.

The Undisputed Champion first explained that he’s a team player, so he’ll do whatever he’s asked to. Though he will offer some suggestions for the same:

“Well, so I play for the team. So if the coach tells me this is what we’re doing, I might have a question or two about it. I can weigh an objection or not, or a comment, but also that’s the whole quarterback element. I’m gonna run the play. So when discussions like that and Unreal’s kind of shed some light on this, but you have that writer’s room. Ed Koskey’s right there. You have Triple H. Of course, The Final Boss, always present in a way, and Nick Khan. That would be a big discussion that we would all have.”

I Don’t Think: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes then mentioned how Triple H likes to make plans for every potential scenario while working on a big event. He claimed, however, that he didn’t hear any serious discussion of a heel turn before the PPV: