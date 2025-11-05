Cody Rhodes Believes There Is Lot More Use To Final Boss Character In WWE

Cody Rhodes believes there is a lot more they can do with the Final Boss character.

The Undisputed WWE Champion was asked the question about his wrestling Mt. Rushmore during his appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. The wrestling veteran, who is notorious for giving a different answer each time the question is presented to him, picked his dad Dusty Rhodes, for the first spot.

He explained that the American Dream had an unreal ‘from the grave’ chapter because of all the people he trained in NXT who are now at the top of the industry.

His own arch-rival, The Rock, was Cody’s next pick. The current face of WWE explained that the Hollywood star did not have to create a whole new character upon his return last year and claimed that there is a lot more mileage they can get out of the gimmick:

“I think The Rock is on there, Mt Rushmore-wise. He came back to a very tumultuous WWE and decided, ‘Nope, I’m not going to deal with that. I’m instead going to create a new character, even though I’m already one of the greatest characters ever,’ that being The Final Boss. And we’ve just scratched the surface on The Final Boss — there’s something incredibly special there. So, The Rock is on my Mount Rushmore.”

The Hardest Working Superstar Ever: Cody Rhodes

For the remaining two spots, Cody Rhodes picked Triple H and John Cena. He mentioned how The Game has worked hard to expand the company’s presence on a global stage, while Cena has given everything he can to the industry

“We got to put John Cena on there, because again Last Chapter. If you’re a young wrestler and you go up to John at his final show in DC on Saturday Night’s Main Event and say ‘Hey John, I want to be a wrestler’ He’s going to give you 30 minutes+ of his time. That’s just an insane bandwidth. My nephews walked up to them and they got the greatest lesson they’ve ever got in their life. He didn’t need to do that. Hello is good. You shook his hand, you know? Move on. No man, he’s just giving and he’ll go down as the hardest working superstar ever.”

John Cena is set to return to WWE TV on the November 10 Raw from his hometown of Boston. He’s expected to compete at the Survivor Series PPV and end his career at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.