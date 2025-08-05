Cody Rhodes Reveals How Triple H Reacted To Him Leaving WWE

Cody Rhodes might be open to another behind-the-scenes role.

The American Nightmare recently had an interview with Bill Simmons to promote SummerSlam. Among other things, he talked about his relationship with Triple H during the podcast.

When asked about The Game being shocked at him leaving the company back in 2016, Cody Rhodes revealed that the WWE Executive kept tabs on him even after his release and congratulated him on his achievements:

“[He was] shocked. He was one of the first people to text me when I won a world title outside of WWE, ‘Hey, good job.’ He had no reason to be watching that show.”

I Watch Him At All Times: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes later discussed how his dad, Dusty Rhodes, never got to see his run as a main eventer and claimed that having Triple H around gives him some solace because of their relationship.

The former AEW EVP also explained that he based a lot of his conduct during that run on the WWE CCO and said that being around the retired wrestling star makes him want to try his hands at a backstage role again: