Cody Rhodes Causes Big Upset In Last Time Is Now Tournament

A big upset in the Last Time is Now tournament.

This week’s episode of SmackDown opened with a promo between the two men’s WarGames teams. It led to a backstage segment where Drew McIntyre was shown to have attacked Cody Rhodes in his bus.

The Vision was out again later in the night as Bronson Reed squared off against Carmelo Hayes in the first-round match of the tournament to decide John Cena’s final opponent. Despite much offense from Melo, Reed looked undefeatable for most of this fight.

The ending of the match saw Logan Paul distracting the referee as Bron Breakker went to spear Carmelo at the other side of the ring. Breakker was caught mid-way with a superkick by the Usos, however.

Carmelo Hayes Beats Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes then showed up to attack Reed, delivering a big Cross Rhodes on the floor. The American Nightmare then put Hayes back in the ring. Melo ended up winning the match as Bronson failed to beat the ten-count.

The segment ended with the Undisputed WWE Champion cutting a fiery promo on the heel team, confirming that he will still be a part of the WarGames match next Saturday despite the attack earlier.

This wasn’t the only progress in the Last Time Is Now tournament as Penta defeated Finn Balor in a separate match to advance in the competition. WWE also confirmed that Sheamus’ replacement in the tournament will be revealed on Raw next week.