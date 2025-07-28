Cody Rhodes Was Considered For ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Part

The recently released Adam Sandler comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, features several wrestlers, but a new report has revealed another top WWE star was considered for a role. According to Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes was asked to read for a part in the movie.

The report states that Rhodes had talks with the film’s production team and was requested to read for an unspecified role. However, scheduling conflicts ultimately prevented it from becoming a real possibility. It is not known how serious the talks were beyond the initial request.

While a role for Rhodes didn’t work out, the film does feature several other stars from the wrestling world. AEW’s MJF has a featured role in the movie, while WWE’s Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella both make cameo appearances. The filming schedule was reportedly an extensive one, requiring talents like MJF to take months off from television to complete the project.

While a role in Happy Gilmore 2 was not in the cards, Cody Rhodes is currently preparing for one of the biggest moments of his career. This coming weekend at the two-night SummerSlam premium live event, “The American Nightmare” is scheduled to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight.