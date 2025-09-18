Cody Rhodes Names WWE Stars Who Could Succeed Triple H

For years, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has served as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, shaping what fans see on television. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end—and Cody Rhodes is already considering what WWE might look like in a post-Levesque era.

Speaking on First Take, Rhodes was asked about his potential role in WWE ten years from now and whether he could see himself succeeding Levesque. While Triple H has given no indication of stepping down and has ruled out an in-ring return, Rhodes admitted the position has sparked interest among talents.

“There’s starting to become a fight for it… I felt like I had some experience and some interest in something like that,” Rhodes said.

Though open to the idea, Rhodes suggested he may not be the leading candidate. Instead, he praised CM Punk for his backstage work with the NXT roster.

“It’s very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody.”

Rhodes also named Seth Rollins as a strong contender. Having shared the ring with him as both ally and rival, Rhodes believes the World Heavyweight Champion has the leadership qualities to guide WWE’s future.

“Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges, but would probably be an outstanding boss.”

Beyond those names, Rhodes pointed to “tons of other people” who could one day take on management roles, mentioning Bayley and Roman Reigns among them.

For now, Rhodes is focused on his role as WWE Champion, but the former AEW EVP isn’t ruling out another future in management—this time in WWE.