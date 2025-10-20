Cody Rhodes: WWE Doesn’t Hit Record Gates With Me As A Heel

Cody Rhodes has been a clean-cut babyface since returning to WWE in 2022, and fans shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon. On X, a fan recently shared a clip of Rhodes as a heel during his brief tenure with Impact Wrestling. The fan acknowledged that Rhodes was “a d**k” back then, but said that he’d be happy for a turn now.

This caught the attention of Rhodes, who argued that people think this heel promo is much better than it was. Rhodes added that him as a heel doesn’t give WWE its “3 biggest gates of all time,” citing recent WrestleManias. While Rhodes has no intention of turning heel, he said his role as a villain in Impact was “a fun step on the journey.”

? people cite this clip and the me spitting one and assume it was far better than it was



3 biggest gates of all time didn’t happen with the jerk in this vid



It was a fun step on the journey though! — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2025

While Rhodes has no plans on turning heel, the idea has been teased on occasion. Earlier this year, The Rock wanted Rhodes to be his champion, as well as his ‘soul.’ Behind the scenes, WWE’s Final Boss reportedly pushed for a Rhodes heel turn. The idea was rejected, with those in WWE believing that turning a naturally over babyface in Rhodes would be a bad idea.

Cody Rhodes was a heel for much of his first run with WWE but is ready to be a hero to fans of all ages. While some hope for the Cody Rhodes seen in that clip from Impact Wrestling, Rhodes is fine with leaving that step behind him in his journey.