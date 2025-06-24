Cody Rhodes Says WWE Heel Turn is Coming

Cody Rhodes has been the ultimate babyface since his return to WWE in 2022, but he knows that all good things must one day come to an end. Speaking at Fanatics Fest, Rhodes acknowledged that he can only be the top babyface for so long before fans get sick of the same.

“I do think we’re probably at the tail end of it though. Because there’s only so much someone can like you. I’d like to do it until the end of my career, but at some point it’s like, ‘Alright, all we do is cheer for him.’ Eventually, fans want to see someone else.“

Rhodes didn’t have an exact date for when he’ll stop being a face, and fans shouldn’t expect a heel turn just yet. While such a turn is seemingly inevitable, Rhodes’ run as a babyface won’t end without a fight.

“I think you’ve got a good solid year, maybe even three years, because I’m not changing until I’m changed.“

Rhodes claimed that “if The Rock had it his way, I would’ve been changed already,” acknowledging claims that WWE’s Final Boss pushed for him to turn heel earlier this year. Though fans have time yet to love and cherish the American Nightmare, a darker side continues to bubble away within Cody Rhodes.