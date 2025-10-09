Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Schedule For October 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared where fans can expect to see him in person for the month of October 2025. On X, Rhodes shared his schedule, something that the American Nightmare has done on social media for months.

October 10, 2025 – WWE SmackDown, Perth, Australia

October 11, 2025 – WWE Crown Jewel, Perth, Australia

October 17, 2025 – WWE SmackDown, San Jose, California, USA

October 24, 2025 – WWE SmackDown, Tempe, Arizona, USA

October 31, 2025 – WWE SmackDown, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

This schedule is far more relaxed than what Cody has shared in the past, though that isn’t entirely his decision. TKO’s choice to cut back on untelevised live events has led to many Superstars wrestling less than they did even just a year or two ago.

Rhodes’ next high-profile match will come at WWE Crown Jewel, where he will take on his long-time rival and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The pair will battle over the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, a ceremonial title that Rhodes won in 2024.

Rhodes has been a leader in WWE since his return three years ago, and is in his second reign as WWE Champion. It remains to be seen what’s next for the American Nightmare, but expect Rhodes to give his all in these upcoming appearances.