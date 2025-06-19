‘I’m A Human Being’: Cora Jade Calls Out Harassment From Toxic Fans

Cora Jade has called out the people who get too personal with wrestlers in their criticism.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. Now going by the name Elayna Black, she talked about things such as knowing her release was coming before she got the call, how Mandy Rose has helped her since, and more.

During the interview, the 24-year-old also discussed dealing with criticism in today’s social media-dominated world. She mentioned that it’s one thing to criticise her performance in the ring and she is fine with it:

“I feel like my work is one thing, because everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. I grew up a wrestling fan. There were people I didn’t like and I didn’t know them as a person. I feel like you’re entitled to your opinion about my work. If you don’t like me as a wrestler, as a character, that’s fine.”

I’m A Human Being: Cora Jade

Cora Jade, however, then mentioned how there are many people who do not hesitate to barge into the talents’ private lives and spread false rumors. The former tag team champion said that she cannot stay quiet when people start treating her as an object:

“When you come for me as a person and you start saying things that aren’t true, like the injury prone thing when you had no idea that I literally almost died, that’s where it’s like f*ck you, because you want to say all these things and expect me to be quiet because you don’t view me as a person. You view me as an object, online or on TV. But then when I snap back, it’s like, whoa, relax. No! You just thought you can poke and poke and poke and poke, but I am a human being.”

The indie wrestling star explained that she won’t respond to every comment made towards her but she has to make people understand they’re wrong when things reach their breaking point.

