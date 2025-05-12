Cora Jade (Elayna Black) Books First Post-WWE Match

Former WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade, now competing under the ring name Elayna Black, has quickly lined up her first post-WWE in-ring appearance. Following her release from WWE earlier this month, Black is set to debut for Atomic Legacy Wrestling (ALW) this summer.

ALW announced the major signing and debut with enthusiasm: “Atomic Legacy Wrestling is beyond thrilled and excited to announce that Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) will be making her ALW in-ring debut on Sunday, July 27th at the HISTORIC Ocean Center Arena show in Daytona Beach, Florida!”

While her specific opponent for the July 27th event at the Ocean Center will be revealed in one week, ALW is already touting Black’s credentials. They highlighted her past as an NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and her recent TNA Wrestling appearance where she challenged Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts World Championship.

ALW touted that Black “looks to continue to elevate herself to the next level and show the world that she truly is the present and the future of the professional wrestling business!” Black’s WWE non-compete clause is expected to expire well before her July ALW debut. Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster and the venue’s box office.