Cora Jade (Elayna Black) Returns to GCW for Summer Tour

Former WWE NXT standout Cora Jade, returning to her pre-WWE ring name Elayna Black, has been announced for an upcoming summer tour with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The tour marks her return to the independent scene following her release from WWE.

Black is set to appear at five GCW events across the United States, beginning June 20 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Additional stops include Hartford, CT (July 5), Dallas, TX (July 11), Coney Island, NY (July 19), and Rutherford, NJ (August 1).

Her return continues a trend of recently released WWE talent quickly finding high-profile opportunities on the independent circuit. The tour will stream live on TrillerTV+.