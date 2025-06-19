Cora Jade Recalls Emotional First Meeting With CM Punk

Cora Jade has recalled her emotional first meeting with CM Punk.

The former WWE star, now going by the name Elayna Black recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. She talked about things such as Mandy Rose helping her out after her release, opening an OnlyFans account, dealing with online criticism, and more.

Jade has been a lifelong fan of the Straight Edge star, and she was closely associated with him during her NXT days. During the interview, she recalled her very first meeting with the former World Champion at the traditional post-Christmas WWE Live event. Cora who is a fellow Chicago native, mentioned that the event took place back in 2013, only a month before Punk’s infamous WWE exit:

“I believe Chicago was always the day after Christmas. It was always December 26, so that was my Christmas present. They got me floor seats. Punk was my favorite, obviously. I remember he came out at the end, and he just went around and signed stuff for everybody, and I was like, now’s my chance. I was so happy. I think I cried after, but that picture is just ridiculous. And then I think he quit WWE like, a month after that picture, and I took it so personally. I was the saddest person in the entire f*cking world.”

He Remembered Me: Cora Jade

Cora Jade was then asked if CM Punk remembered her when she met him after being signed by WWE. The 24-year-old explained that she always attended Punk’s Meet & Greet events in their local area. So the former AEW star did not have any problem recognizing her when they met in 2023, after Elayna had become a wrestler herself:

“He remembered me because anytime he would do anything in Chicago, because I lived in Chicago, and so did he, I would be the first in line for every single thing, borderline crazy, now that I’m thinking about it. Probably like 10 times I was there, every time it got to the point where he would remember me in the line, and he would laugh at me because I would be first in line every single time. We laugh about it. Now I’m like, Jesus Christ.”

Apart from this, Cora Jade revealed the best piece of advice she has received from Punk. She mentioned that the former champion told her to drown out all outside opinion and just do what she feels is the right thing.