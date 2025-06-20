Cora Jade Opens Up About Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Debut

Cora Jade is unsure why people hate her for starting an OnlyFans account.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She talked about things such as being close to signing with AEW before joining WWE, people on social media attacking talents personally and more.

One of the things the wrestling star has received backlash on since her release has been the launch of her OnlyFans account. When asked about it, Jade claimed that she knew she was going to get the amount of hate that she has received:

“I feel like I’ve gotten as much hate for it as I thought I was going to. I didn’t think I was gonna do it, and people were gonna be like, Oh, f*ck yeah. I knew I was gonna get hate for it. But again, it’s just, I don’t care.”

When asked why she thinks people have a problem with it, Cora Jade said that she doesn’t understand it either. She mentioned that she has never cared about what other people are doing with their lives, and questioned why people are so concerned about what she does with her body:

“That’s what I don’t understand. I’ve said this before. I’ve never once in my life looked at someone else’s life and what they’re doing with their life. If it’s not affecting me, my money, or who I love or anybody in my life, I don’t care. I’ve never thought about that. So the fact that people are so concerned with what I’m doing with my body, my career and my life, and being that angry about it. Most of them are going to subscribe anyway, it’s ridiculous.”

The 24-year-old now going by the name Elayna Black revealed that fellow WWE alumni Mandy Rose, who has been highly successful in the venture since her own WWE release, has been advising her on the type of content she can put out.

