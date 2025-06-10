Corey Graves, Worlds Collide
Corey Graves Grateful For Passion-Renewing Worlds Collide Role

by Thomas Lowson
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025

Corey Graves called the action at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, and is grateful he was given the opportunity. On X, Graves addressed how a weekend like he hadcan renew one’s passion for pro wrestling.

Graves’ comment comes at an interesting chapter in his career as he currently serves as a commentator for WWE NXT. Upon being moved to the silver brand in early 2025, Graves fired of a series of social media posts, making clear he was frustrated by the move, seeing it as a demotion.

Graves was briefly taken off of WWE programming before being brought back. During his return, Graves declared that he was where he wanted to be, a line some believe he was told to say. It remains to be seen if/when Graves will return to the main roster, but Worlds Collide proved to be a massive night for the commentator.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

