Corey Graves Grateful For Passion-Renewing Worlds Collide Role

Corey Graves called the action at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, and is grateful he was given the opportunity. On X, Graves addressed how a weekend like he hadcan renew one’s passion for pro wrestling.

Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.



Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa.



I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.



Thank you to @Konnan5150 for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely… — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 10, 2025

Graves’ comment comes at an interesting chapter in his career as he currently serves as a commentator for WWE NXT. Upon being moved to the silver brand in early 2025, Graves fired of a series of social media posts, making clear he was frustrated by the move, seeing it as a demotion.

Graves was briefly taken off of WWE programming before being brought back. During his return, Graves declared that he was where he wanted to be, a line some believe he was told to say. It remains to be seen if/when Graves will return to the main roster, but Worlds Collide proved to be a massive night for the commentator.