Backstage News On Corey Graves Replacing Pat McAfee on Raw

People within WWE are sympathetic to Corey Graves.

The WWE commentator had found himself in trouble with the management when he complained about being moved down to NXT to make room for Pat McAfee on the Raw commentary desk earlier this year.

This led to the officials keeping him off the main roster for months before he was finally allowed back on Raw in June, when McAfee took a break from the company.

Now Fightful Select has provided some backstage updates on how things are seen behind-the-scenes after this recent change. According to them, a WWE higher-up had expressed their sympathy with Graves back when he vented his frustrations.

As for his move to NXT, one source said that Corey’s versatility was a gift and a curse for him because the company knew that he could be slotted anywhere needed and he would still be able to make it work.

Despite the feelings about Graves, Pat McAfee is still well-liked within the promotion, and he is someone who is said to always approach the work there with respect.

The people within the company always expected him to take time off around August or September due to the Football season, and Corey Graves was always expected back on the main roster by Summer.

The latest break has not affected McAfee’s position with the company and the relationship between the two parties will continue. Pat is expected back in the fold, though there is no word on if it will be full time return or when could it happen.