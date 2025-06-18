Update On Corey Graves After Recent WWE Raw Return

Earlier this year, Corey Graves made headlines after expressing his frustration with being moved to WWE NXT, clearly seeing the change to the developmental brand as a demotion. For the June 16, Raw, Graves filled in for the absent Pat McAfee, raising questions about his standing with the promotion.

According to PWInsider, Graves was “well-received” during his return to the WWE Raw commentary team where he called the action alongside Michael Cole. A WWE source also noted that his strong performance as the lead announcer during the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event helped elevate his standing within the company.

Addressing his issues with WWE NXT earlier this year, the WWE source noted that his “dust-up” in regard to being moved to NXT has been all but forgotten.” Instead, both sides are ready to move on and leave these issues in the past.

Despite speculation of a work, Graves’ earlier frustration were genuine, and even Michael Cole acknowledged publicly that the situation was being worked through. Now, the matter has been resolved, leaving WWE open to use Graves on the main roster once more.