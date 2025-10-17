Corey Graves Returns To WWE SmackDown Commentary

Corey Graves has officially made his return to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown commentary desk. After a multi-week absence due to a storyline attack by Brock Lesnar, Graves was back in his familiar seat alongside Michael Cole on the October 17 broadcast from the Kia Center in Orlando.

His return was a quiet one, with no special segment or fanfare. Instead, he was simply seen back at his post during the opening segment of the show, which featured Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. During his time away, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had filled in on commentary, but the familiar voice of Graves is now back on the blue brand.

The storyline reason for Graves’s absence was a brutal assault at the hands of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar on the September 13 episode of SmackDown. The attack was positioned as a final, violent statement from Lesnar as he headed into his clash with John Cena at the WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event.

The assault effectively wrote Graves off of television for several weeks, leaving fans to wonder when and how he would return. The quiet nature of his comeback suggests that the angle involving Lesnar is likely concluded, and the focus for Graves will be returning to his role as the lead color commentator for SmackDown.