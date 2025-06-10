Corey Graves Says Calling WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Helped Renew His Passion

WWE commentator Corey Graves had a standout performance at the recent WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worlds Collide event, and he says the experience helped rejuvenate his passion for the business.

Graves, who called the action alongside lucha libre legend Konnan, received widespread praise from fans for his work on the show. Following the event, he posted a heartfelt message on social media, thanking AAA and acknowledging he had been going through a “rough patch.”

“Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens,” Graves wrote. “Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa. I only wanted to do your culture & business proud… Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.”

His comments come after he publicly voiced frustration earlier this year about being moved from the main roster commentary team back to NXT. He had missed some time due to the comments he made on social media before returning to his duties alongside Vic Joseph and Booker T on the announce team.