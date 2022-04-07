Corey Graves Wants a Match With Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. McAfee took on Austin Theory, while Vince McMahon watched ringside. When it was all said and done, however, McAfee emerged victorious over Theory. Of course, McAfee found himself immediately in another match, as McMahon entered the ring and ordered the referee to ring the bell, shortly thereafter pinning McAfee for a WrestleMania victory of his own.

Seeing McAfee compete in the ring, and in quite impressive fashion, seems to have inspired fellow WWE commentator Corey Graves. Graves recently did an interview with Wrestling Inc., and mentioned the possibility of sharing the ring with McAfee one day. However, it would have to be on the only day that RAW and SmackDown Live go head-to-head inside the ring, given they commentate on different brands, Survivor Series.

“Not to my knowledge was it ever discussed with any sense of legitimacy. But you’ve got to remember, there’s only one night a year Raw and SmackDown competes in head-to-head competition, Survivor Series.

“I hope, I am going to start politicking now,” he said on a possible match. “I think McAfee and Graves at Survivor Series, I think we have to pass the bar that was set by Cole and Lawlor at WrestleMania.”

Shane McMahon’s Son Set to Play College Football

Shane McMahon’s son, Declan James McMahon, has announced that he will be playing college football for Indiana University. Declan’s Twitter bio notes that the running back is six-feet tall and 190 pounds, although he played quarterback as well for Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn.

You can check out Declan’s announcement, as well as reactions from Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and John Cena below:

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022

So proud to be Declan’s father.

Hard work pays off. Go Hoosiers! https://t.co/H2MGHGG9I1 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 7, 2022

So proud of my nephew!!!! Go Declan and Go Hoosiers!!! https://t.co/UK7HSMP37z — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 7, 2022