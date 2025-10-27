Meaning Behind Cryptic WWE Videos Seemingly Revealed On Raw

The meaning behind WWE’s cryptic vignettes has seemingly been revealed.

The company had fans buzzing with excitement with multiple mysterious videos on social media throughout Monday, which showed various unidentified people wearing different kind of boots.

PWinsider had provided an update on the matter before Raw, revealing that names such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar had visited the WWE Headquarters over the last week.

The site noted that these stars were likely called in to film promotional material for WrestleMania 42. Now, some latest developments seem to have confirmed this explanation of the mystery packages.

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featured three more of these videos. The first two were similar in nature to the social media posts as they showed a man pouring whiskey into glasses, and the hand of someone wearing a Hall of Fame ring.

The third vignette, however, provided a little more information. It saw a casino chip being thrown into a table with the year 2026 marked on it:

? Tenemos otra VIÑETA MISTERIOSA que se acaba de emitir en RAW. Una ficha de casino… en la que pone 2026.



Por supuesto, del comercial de WrestleMania 42. Debe de ser increiblemente bueno viendo el hype que están metiendo ? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wN3ofKbJ9w — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) October 28, 2025

WWE will be returning to Las Vegas for the Show of Shows next year. This latest segment seems to have confirmed that the promotion of the 2026 PPV is the intention behind these cryptic teasers and we should get more details on it soon.