CW President Says WWE NXT Has Been An ‘Absolute Game Changer’ For The Network

WWE NXT’s move to The CW Network in October 2024 has proven to be a resounding success.

Network president Brad Schwartz called the partnership an “absolute game changer for the CW, and I think it’s been a game changer for WWE.” Speaking to Variety, Schwartz lauded NXT’s performance.

He revealed the recently ended quarter was NXT’s “highest rated NXT quarter in five years. It’s up 19% year over year.” Schwartz highlighted NXT’s dominance on Tuesday nights: “In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights.

It’s unheard of,” describing its impact as “absolutely crushing for us” and a key reason for The CW’s overall 40% season-over-season growth. He added that, excluding Fox’s animation, NXT has broadcast television’s highest concentration of these key demographics.

This marks NXT’s first run on a broadcast network after moving from USA Network. Schwartz confirmed The CW and WWE are “constantly” discussing new ways to expand their relationship, including additional WWE programming, building on current crossovers like Tony D’Angelo on “Wild Cards” and Trick Williams on “All American.”