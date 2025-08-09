D-Von Dudley Calls WWE Spot One Of His ‘Most Embarrassing Moments’

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has reflected on his legendary career full of broken tables, recalling a specific moment involving Kane that he considers to be one of his most embarrassing.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, D-Von discussed some of his most iconic table bumps. He singled out a moment where he was chokeslammed through a table by fellow Hall of Famer, Kane.

“Sometimes you just have to embarrass yourself on your own channel. And this me getting my ass kicked by Kane, is probably that most embarrassing moment, one of the most embarrassing moments,” Dudley said. “The man Chokeslammed me through a table, and my leg is shaking like there’s no tomorrow. I was flopping like a little fish. Kane, I loved working with him. I always put people over on my YouTube channel.”

D-Von went on to explain the physical reality of taking that specific bump, rating it a five out of ten and calling it one of the toughest of his career.

“Did it hurt? Yes, it did,” he stated. “It did hurt, especially when you have that table on the ground. Even though that black mat is underneath there, that’s still cement, and with the force of your body weight going through that table, the table breaks the fall by that much, and the mat, even smaller.”

He added, “I’m gonna say that table bump hurt, but not enough to where I was maimed or I couldn’t work the next day. It just put shock waves through my body… Probably the hardest, toughest bump I ever took, especially coming from a seven-foot giant such as Kane.”

D-Von also explained that he had a great career and was always in the ring with “true professionals that took care of me.” He made it clear that he refuses to “bury people” on his channel and has nothing but respect for the opponents he faced.