D-Von Dudley Reveals If Logan Paul Would Have Survived In Attitude Era

D-Von Dudley has revealed his thoughts on Logan Paul.

The Attitude Era star recently had an interview with VideoGamer.com. He talked about things such as his Bound For Glory retirement match, the worst bump he has ever taken and more.

When asked what he thinks about celebrities crossing over into the business, the wrestling legend spoke positively. He mentioned how people like Bad Bunny bring in an audience that aren’t normally a fan of wrestling. D-Von also had praise for Logan Paul when asked about the YouTuber’s WWE run:

“The stuff I’ve seen, I think he’s a true athlete and he takes the game very seriously and my hat goes off to him. Someone who had no experience in doing what we do here, and he’s picked it up, he’s absorbed it like a sponge. My hat goes off to him.”

There Was Always A Problem: D-Von Dudley

Though later on, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked if someone like Paul would have survived in the WCW era. D-Von, who was never part of the WCW roster but has experience with hostile locker rooms, claimed that old school guys would have broken someone like Logan:

“No. I say that respectfully because a lot of these old school guys would not have liked that. They would’ve been trying to mess with him. Trying to get him to crack, And that was the way the business was back then. They weren’t letting outside people into our locker room at that. There was always a problem. This generation, totally different.”

