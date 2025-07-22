D-Von Dudley Reveals 85-Pound Weight Loss Saved His Wrestling Career

Wrestling legend D-Von Dudley has opened up about his incredible health transformation that not only saved his career but potentially his life, losing over 85 pounds and regaining his ability to walk properly after career-threatening back surgery complications.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed he had ballooned to nearly 300 pounds following his L4, L5, and S1 spinal fusion surgery, leaving him barely able to walk.

“I was almost 300 lb. And basically what happened was I had an issue even after the back surgery where everything was tight. I couldn’t walk barely. I was walking with a limp like some of the old-timers used to see who never really took care of their bodies and they paid for it in the end,” D-Von explained during his recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight.

The turning point came when someone suggested he contact Diamond Dallas Page, the former WCW star who has helped numerous wrestlers overcome health challenges through his DDP Yoga program.

“I called him and I said, ‘Dallas, I’m in trouble.’ I said, ‘My back the back surgery was supposed to make me walk straight, make me do things, and it just it’s not doing it.’ And he was like, ‘Devon, I’m going to send you something. I want you to not I’m going to send you to DDP Yoga.'”

The transformation was remarkable and swift. “DDPY has been one of the greatest things I had ever done. It got to the point where even after the first two to three weeks I was able to walk. The scar tissue in the body had loosened up everything,” D-Von said, explaining how the yoga helped break down layers of scar tissue that had built up after his surgery.

Beyond the physical therapy, D-Von also made dramatic dietary changes after watching documentaries about food production. He eliminated wheat, dairy products, and fried foods while focusing on organic and grass-fed options. The combination of DDP Yoga and clean eating resulted in his 85-pound weight loss.

The health transformation proved pivotal when Bubba Ray called about reuniting for TNA’s 1000th episode of Impact.

“It was where I came from, the back surgery, the stroke, and to be able to come back and to be able to do that was just man, it was incredible. And I thank God… If it wasn’t for the grace of God giving me the opportunity to do DDPY, I wouldn’t be there.”

Now in the best shape he’s been in years, D-Von operates a successful wrestling school in Winter Park, Florida, where he still takes bumps with students. His transformation serves as inspiration for anyone facing similar health challenges, proving that with the right approach and dedication, it’s possible to reclaim your physical well-being even after serious setbacks.