At 42, Damian Priest Proves Age Is Just a Number in WWE

In an industry obsessed with finding the new young prospect, Damian Priest didn’t capture his first WWE championship until age 42—and he’s the first to admit that makes him an anomaly. Speaking to WFAN with Sal Licata, Priest reflected on reaching his peak in WWE at a time many are eyeing retirement.

“Yes. Like there’s others, don’t get me wrong. But it’s not as common. So 100% it’s definitely on the rare side.”

Priest’s journey to the top defies conventional wrestling wisdom. After 20 years in the business, including stints in Ring of Honor and on the independent circuit, he’s achieved more in five WWE years than many wrestlers do in their entire careers.

“It’s crazy the amount that’s happened in five years, but it feels like I’ve been here way longer.”

The key to his breakthrough wasn’t physical ability or fresh storylines—it was learning to be authentic. Priest credits Triple H with giving him career-defining advice that echoes mentorship from The Undertaker.

“My boss Triple H came up to me one day and he was like, ‘The day you stop trying to pretend to be you and you’re just you, you’re going to make a lot of money in this business.’ He goes, ‘Undertaker told me the same advice.'”

Priest acknowledged that there is some irony to this rallying cry for authenticity, given how wrestlers are often instructered to play larger-than-life characters.

“And he [Triple H] goes, ‘I know it’s weird, right? Because how am I how’s somebody telling you how to be yourself that you’re not being yourself like you know you?’ And he goes, ‘But one day it will click.’ And sure enough, one day it just did.”

That authenticity breakthrough came during a match with Finn Balor in NXT, leading to his main roster call-up and eventual championship success. The lesson extends beyond wrestling—sometimes the best version of yourself emerges when you stop trying to be what others expect.

Priest is hardly the first WWE World Champion to win gold despite being past what many would consider ‘the prime.’ The very first WWE Champion, Buddy Rogers, was also 42 when he won the gold, as was Ric Flair when he first won the WWE Championship in 1992. Bobby Lashley’s second run with WWE saw him capture the WWE Title on Raw’s March 1, 2021 episode, winning the gold at 44 years old.

As Priest prepares for SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, his story offers hope to performers across all industries who feel they’ve missed their window. In a business that often prioritizes youth over experience, the 42-year-old champion proves that sometimes the best things come to those who wait—and work—for their authentic moment.