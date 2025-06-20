Top WWE Star Working Banged Up

A top WWE star has been giving impressive performances despite being banged up.

Drew McIntyre has been vocal about his commitment to WWE despite his injuries in recent times, but one of his arch rivals is also apparently working hurt.

According to reports from Fightful Select, The Scottish Warrior’s recent absence from WWE is due to his scheduled time off instead of his injuries, and it’s actually Damian Priest that officials have been worried about.

Per the site, the former Judgment Day member worked most of the feud with McIntyre banged up. The rivalry included a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 and a Steel Cage match at last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Though Priest is not looking to take time off. Sources say that working through the upcoming SummerSlam PPV seems to be important for him as he hails from the same area and considers the event to be a ‘home game’ for him.

People within the company have praised Damian for his efforts and he’s expected to be featured at the upcoming show in a significant manner.

Damian Priest most recently competed in a King of The Ring first round match at this past Friday’s SmackDown. Cody Rhodes ended up winning that bout and it’d be interesting to see where the former US Champion goes from here.