Damian Priest to be Honored with Bronx Walk of Fame, Street Naming

by Thomas Lowson

Damian Priest has spent years building his legacy in WWE, and now that legacy will be permanently honored in his hometown. According to a report from the Bronx Times, Priest is set to be inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame in May 2025. In addition to this honor, a street in the Bronx will also be named after the former World Heavyweight Champion.

This recognition was announced by Joe Tessitore during the May 9 edition of WWE SmackDown. On the show, Priest teamed with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and U.S. Champion Jacob Fatu in a tag team match. Priest, Knight, and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to challenge Fatu for the United States Championship at WWE Backlash on May 10.

Priest’s success both inside and outside the ring continues to be celebrated. While the Bronx Walk of Fame induction is already confirmed, it remains to be seen whether Priest will attend the ceremony as the newly crowned United States Champion.

