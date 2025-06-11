Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley’s Sacrifice ‘Makes Everything Else Seem Minuscule’

Damian Priest opened up about how his best friend Rhea Ripley’s journey from Australia continues to inspire his own WWE career during an appearance on Cody Rhodes’ podcast “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” on June 11, 2025.

The former World Heavyweight Champion explained how Ripley’s willingness to move across the world for her wrestling dreams puts everything else into perspective for him.

“You’re talking about somebody who moved to the other side of the world… No matter what I think I can or cannot do, I’m gonna try to do it anyway. Because if she did all that, everything else seems so minuscule.”

Priest detailed how their friendship began at an NXT holiday party, where he initially didn’t get the memo that it was a “dry party” but ended up bonding with Ripley over music and conversation. He praised her ability to maintain her authentic personality despite her massive success.

“She has never changed. She’s still the same girl that I met in NXT. The kind just compassionate to everyone… willing to do whatever it takes to achieve her own dream without stepping on others.”

Speaking to Rhodes, Priest emphasized how Ripley’s sacrifices continue to motivate him, particularly when he considers the magnitude of leaving everything behind in Australia to pursue her WWE career.

“To me, what she did to achieve her dream… that’s why she’s in the position she’s in, cuz who’s willing to do so? I don’t know if I would have, but now she inspired me.”

The genuine friendship between Priest and Ripley has been evident both on-screen through their Judgment Day storylines and off-screen through their close bond. Priest’s comments highlight how their relationship goes far beyond wrestling storylines.