Damian Priest Says He Would “Absolutely” Be Willing To Appear At The Super Bowl With Bad Bunny

Following the major announcement that global music superstar Bad Bunny will be the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, his former WWE rival and tag team partner, Damian Priest, has weighed in on the news. In a recent interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated that he would be more than willing to join Bad Bunny on the world’s biggest stage if the opportunity came about.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the Judgment Day member was asked if he would consider joining the Grammy-winning artist for the halftime show, which is scheduled for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium.

“I mean, that’s not up to me but would I be willing? Absolutely. If you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down, I can figure it out.”

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny have a storied history together in WWE. They first teamed up at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 for Bad Bunny’s in-ring debut, where they defeated the team of The Miz and John Morrison in a match that was widely praised. Two years later, the two found themselves on opposite sides of the ring, in a San Juan Street Fight at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico in May 2023.