Damian Priest Honors Scott Hall: ‘Anything That Makes Us Look Good, We’re Down For’

Damian Priest shared the heartwarming story of how wrestling legend Scott Hall personally gave him permission to use the Razor’s Edge and NWO imagery during a revealing interview on Cody Rhodes’ podcast “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” on June 11, 2025.

The former World Heavyweight Champion detailed his childhood connection to Hall’s Razor Ramon character and how it shaped his wrestling dreams as a young Latino fan who initially thought the character was genuinely Latino.

“The character Razor Ramon, that was the initial introduction to me… I was a kid, so I didn’t realize that he wasn’t Latino. To me, I was like, he legit was… that was my first of, man, this guy represents us.”

When Priest met Hall during his NXT days, he nervously approached the wrestling icon to ask permission to use Hall’s signature moves and imagery. The response was more generous than he expected.

“I was like, would you mind if I did the Razor’s Edge?… I was like, I’m not going to do a high cross… It’s the Razor’s Edge. And he goes, that’s cool.”

The conversation became even more memorable when Hall called over Kevin Nash to discuss Priest’s request to use the NWO “drip” logo in his gear. Despite Priest’s concerns about Nash’s business-minded reputation, both legends were completely supportive.

“Scott looks at me, he goes, bruh, anything that reminds people of us and makes us look good, we’re gonna be down for it. And I was like, I always try to make you look good, dog.”

Speaking to Rhodes, Priest emphasized how Hall’s generosity in sharing his legacy represents the best of wrestling’s tradition of veterans helping younger talent. The Razor’s Edge remains one of Priest’s signature moves today, serving as a tribute to one of his childhood heroes.