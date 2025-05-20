WWE’s Perception of Damian Priest Amid Hard-Hitting Feud

Damian Priest has been showing how tough he is in WWE and it’s not just the fans who have taken notice. According to a new report from PWInsider, there’s been serious internal discussion within WWE praising the resilience of the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Priest has earned praise considering punishment he’s endured during his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, another tough individual on WWE’s radar. The pair battled at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight and would be part of the United States title four-way at WWE Backlash. During the match, Priest delivering a brutal elevated South of Heaven chokeslam off a platform and through tables.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H confirmed that Priest didn’t leave that match unscathed. “Damian Priest had a tooth knocked loose tonight.” WWE’s Chief Content Officer added that Priest was “hoping it would stay in his head.”

Priest hasn’t competed since the match at Backlash but fans eagerly await his return to the ring. His next clash with McIntyre is set for WWE Saturday Night Main Event on May 24, where the pair will battle in a steel cage match.

Both in and out of the ring, Damian Priest continues to show his toughness, impressing those backstage as well as the WWE Universe.