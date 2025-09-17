Dana White On WWE: “I’m Not A Fan. I Don’t Watch”

UFC President Dana White, a key figure in the TKO Group Holdings company that also owns WWE, has made it clear that despite the corporate connection, he is not a fan of professional wrestling. White, whose career has been dedicated to the world of combat sports, recently attended WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and was admittedly blown away by the spectacle of WWE selling out Allegiant Stadium. However, the experience did not convert him into a fan of the product.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, White was asked if he watches WWE as a fan or from a business perspective.

“I’m not a fan. I don’t watch WWE. I’m into fighting, man. That’s what I do. You know how when you go on Instagram and then you go on your search page? My whole search is like, street fights and [stuff like that], that’s what I’m into.”

While he doesn’t enjoy the product itself, White was quick to state that he has a great deal of respect for the athleticism required to be a professional wrestler. He specifically praised Logan Paul for his successful transition into the industry.

“I am definitely — I respect the athleticism [of pro wrestling]. I told you when you first started doing it, ‘Man, you’re a hell of an athlete. You’re good.’ Yeah, it’s impressive to see what these guys do. It’s just not my thing.”

White noted that he enjoyed wrestling when he was a child but has since grown out of it. The attendance record set by WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium, which impressed White, was recently surpassed by the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match that took place in the same venue on September 13.