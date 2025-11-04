Talent Behind New WWE Trademark Confirmed

A WWE star has received a new name.

The company had filed the trademark for the name Skylar Raye earlier this month on November 3, and got people guessing on which talent will be going by the moniker. The person behind the name was revealed to be none other than the winner of WWE LFG season 2, Dani Sekelsky on Tuesday.

The name change for the 24-year-old was confirmed by a social media post from the company, where they announced that Sekelsky will participate in the ongoing Women’s Speed Championship tournament:

BREAKING: Here is the bracket for the Women's Speed Championship Tournament featuring @ZariaWWE_ taking on @WrenSinclairWWE and @FallonHenleyWWE taking on #WWELFG Season 2 Winner Skylar Raye!



— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 4, 2025

The tournament was announced on last week’s episode of the development show, when Sol Ruca decided to relinquish the Speed championship due to an injury.

The decision became cause for a strain in her relationship with tag team partner Zaria. The Australian star had defended the Women’s North American Title on behalf of Ruca a few days earlier, but lost the bout.

After this decision from her partner, Zaria decided to enter the tournament for the vacant title herself. She won the first-round match against Wren Sinclair on this week’s NXT.

Now the company has confirmed that Skylar Raye will face Fallon Henley in the other first round match at the November 11 episode of the show. The winner of this bout will face Zaria in the title match at the two-part NXT Gold Rush special.