From NFL Cheerleader to WWE Superstar: Dani Sekelsky’s Remarkable Career Transformation

Former Tennessee Titans cheerleader Dani Sekelsky has successfully transitioned from the NFL sidelines to WWE’s squared circle, winning WWE LFG Season 2 and earning an NXT contract in the process. In an exclusive interview with Scott Johnson on Going Ringside, the Penn State alumna detailed her journey from performing for 60,000 football fans to mastering the art of professional wrestling.

The Recruitment That Changed Everything

Sekelsky’s WWE journey began earlier than most fans realize. The company first contacted her in May 2023 during her senior year at Penn State, though she had already committed to the Tennessee Titans cheerleading squad. Rather than abandon her NFL opportunity, she maintained contact with WWE recruiters for a full year before attending her tryout at WrestleMania in Philadelphia in April 2024.

“I knew it was an opportunity that I would not take for granted,” Sekelsky explained about keeping the WWE door open while fulfilling her Titans commitment.

The Physical Reality Check

The transition from cheerleading to wrestling proved more challenging than anticipated. Having never touched wrestling ropes before her tryout, Sekelsky faced a complete paradigm shift. After spending 20 years being taught never to fall, she suddenly had to master the art of taking bumps.

“You take your first bump. You take about three Advil and you’re like, I still feel terrible,” she admitted with a laugh. “It’s a big adjustment.”

Maintaining Identity Through Change

Rather than completely reinvent herself, Sekelsky found strength in maintaining elements of her cheerleading persona. She continues wearing her signature red lipstick—a tradition since age five—and incorporated her skirt and pompoms into her wrestling character.

“Pieces of me were still there while I was learning something so new,” she explained. These familiar touches provided comfort while mastering an entirely unfamiliar craft.

The LFG Experience: From Uncertainty to Victory

Sekelsky’s first season of WWE LFG saw her struggling to find her footing. “I wasn’t quite comfortable in my own skin yet,” she admitted about her initial Performance Center experience. Working with Mickie James, who spent over six years in developmental before her TV debut, taught Sekelsky the importance of patience and seizing every opportunity.

Season 2 marked a dramatic transformation. Specifically requesting The Undertaker as her mentor, Sekelsky explored multiple characters and personas under the WWE legend’s guidance. Her partnership with teammate Shiloh Hill ultimately led to victory.

The Undertaker’s Game-Changing Philosophy

Perhaps the most valuable lesson came from The Undertaker himself, who fundamentally shifted Sekelsky’s approach to performing. Rather than focusing on athletic moves and flashy spots, The Deadman emphasized creating memorable moments.

“It’s about the moments… how can I create a moment that the audience will always remember,” Sekelsky shared, crediting this philosophy with transforming her entire mindset. “Now I really just try to connect with the people and try to create those relationships with the audience.”

Recovery and Preparation

Following her LFG victory, Sekelsky immediately addressed the physical toll of competing through multiple injuries across both seasons—some of which were never shown on television. Working with WWE’s support staff, she overhauled her nutrition and fitness regimen, emerging significantly stronger than during the competition.

“I finally took care of my body,” she revealed. “I wanted to get stronger, be safer with my body, and just take care of myself so that any opportunity that was presented, I could take it.”

As Sekelsky prepares for her official NXT television debut, her journey from NFL cheerleader to WWE developmental wrestler stands as a testament to adaptability, perseverance, and the power of maintaining one’s authentic identity while embracing dramatic change.