Daniel Cormier Claims Brock Lesnar Is On WWE’s “Banned List”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has made explosive claims about Brock Lesnar’s current status with WWE, revealing that “The Beast Incarnate” is allegedly on a “banned list” that prevents him from returning to professional wrestling.

Speaking on Demetrious Johnson’s “Mightycast” show, Cormier was asked about the possibility of facing Lesnar in a WWE ring when he delivered the bombshell revelation:

“I mean, Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble. I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”

While Cormier didn’t specify what organization maintains this alleged “banned list,” Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023 coincides with his involvement in the federal lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. The amended complaint, filed in February 2025, officially names Lesnar and alleges that McMahon attempted to traffic Grant to Lesnar as part of contract negotiations in 2021.

“Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble…I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.” – Daniel Cormier

Cormier also shed light on why their highly anticipated UFC bout never materialized after their dramatic confrontation at UFC 226 in 2018.

Daniel Cormier claims that Brock Lesnar is on a banned list when asked about wrestling him in WWE.



(via @MightyMouse) pic.twitter.com/xVDusTqFiR — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 19, 2025

“Brock played us,” Cormier explained. “WWE paid him more to stay. We danced the dance for a while…they paid him so much to stay. He was such a big star there that he could make money to go do that and do nothing but suplex, or fight me in an Octagon and I’m going to try and kill him.”

Following the January 2024 filing of Grant’s lawsuit, WWE immediately pulled Lesnar from his scheduled Royal Rumble return and scrapped planned appearances at WrestleMania 40. Recent speculation from wrestling insiders suggests WWE may be waiting for the legal situation to “blow over” before considering Lesnar’s return.

The full interview with Daniel Cormier and Demetrious Johnson is available on the Mightycast podcast.