WWE Referee Reveals Harrassment & Threats Over Misinterpreted Post

A single post on X from WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn led to harassment and threats, according to the official. LaShaunn initially shared a message that read, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see ya later,” alongside a broken heart emoji. Many fans interpreted this as a sign that she had left WWE, prompting her to issue a clarification.

Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God! — Daphanie LaShaunn???? (@RefBaeDaphWWE) September 16, 2025

Despite her explanation, LaShaunn’s follow-up received a mixed response. Some fans expressed condolences, while others criticized her for being unclear. In another post, LaShaunn revealed that the situation escalated, claiming she was harassed and threatened. Disturbingly, she shared that some individuals went as far as saying they would spit on her late grandmother’s grave.

Never in my life did I think I would ever be harassed, threatened, and even be told they would spit on my grandmothers grave….All bc of a misinterpreted tweet and I said not everything is about wrestling… Yall got it.? I’ll see y’all when I see yall.?? — Daphanie LaShaunn???? (@RefBaeDaphWWE) September 16, 2025

LaShaunn’s experience highlights the ongoing issue of online harassment in wrestling. In June, Elayna Black publicly called out fans for harassing her, reminding them she is a human being. Days later, Rhea Ripley revealed that a fan had shown up at her home in a frightening encounter.

As LaShaunn mourns the loss of her grandmother, she should not have to endure this type of abuse from fans. Our thoughts are with Daphanie during this difficult time.