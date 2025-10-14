Date And Location Revealed For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

The planned date and location for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Premium Live Event have reportedly been revealed. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which has since been confirmed by Wrestlenomics, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in the city of Chicago, Illinois.

It marks the return of the event to the United States for the first time in five years. The Chicago event will break a recent trend of the Elimination Chamber being a major international spectacle.

The last four editions of the show have all been held outside of the US, with Toronto hosting the event in 2025, Perth, Australia in 2024, Montreal, Canada in 2023, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2022. The last time the event was held in the United States was in 2021 in St. Petersburg, Florida, during the ThunderDome era.

The February 28 date places the show in its traditional spot on the “Road to WrestleMania,” taking place exactly four weeks after the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and seven weeks before the two-night WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. While a specific venue has not yet been confirmed, major WWE events in the Chicago area are typically held at the Allstate Arena. An official announcement from WWE is expected in the coming months.