Dave Bautista On John Cena As Peacemaker: “He’s Just Perfect For It”

Actor and former WWE Champion Dave Bautista has responded to the recent revelation from director James Gunn that he was the original choice to play the character of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. The role, which ultimately went to John Cena, has become a cornerstone of the new DC Universe, spawning a hit television series and appearances in other DC films. While the part was written specifically for Bautista by Gunn, a scheduling conflict prevented it from happening.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Bautista confirmed the story and expressed his belief that Cena was the perfect person for the role, calling it a “blessing in disguise.”

“I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. [Gunn] wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead. And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out.”

Despite wanting to play the character, Bautista was incredibly complimentary of John Cena’s performance, stating that he believes Cena did a better job than he ever could have.

“And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful. So, look, and I am, I’m saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good.”

James Gunn had previously explained the situation, noting, “I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him, and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies, and we weren’t paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was.”