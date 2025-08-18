Dave Bautista Ranked As The Number One Wrestler-Turned-Actor

The Hollywood Reporter has published a new list ranking the top ten professional wrestlers who have successfully transitioned into acting careers. The list, released on August 18, features a mix of legends and current stars, with a new name taking the top spot over the industry’s biggest box office draw.

According to the outlet’s new ranking, former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is the number one best wrestler-turned-actor. He was ranked just ahead of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who came in at number two, though the report noted that Johnson is the most financially successful actor on the entire list.

Rounding out the top five are John Cena at number three, the late “Rowdy” Roddy Piper at number four for his iconic role in “They Live,” and former WWE and current AEW star Adam Copeland (Edge) at number five, who was praised for his roles in “Vikings” and the “Percy Jackson” television series.

The second half of the list is filled with legendary figures from wrestling’s past. Kevin Nash was ranked at number six for his role in the “Magic Mike” franchise. He was followed by Hulk Hogan at number seven, Paul Wight (The Big Show) at number eight, former Minnesota Governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura at number nine, and Andre The Giant at number ten for his beloved role in “The Princess Bride.”

Dave Bautista was recently announced for major roles in the upcoming “Highlander” reboot and “Road House 2.” Number two on the list, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is currently working on the film “The Smashing Machine.” Number three, John Cena, will see the second season of his hit series “Peacemaker” premiere this week on August 21. The full, detailed ranking can be found on The Hollywood Reporter’s website.