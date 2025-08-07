Dave Bautista Set To Star In ‘Highlander’ Reboot And ‘Road House 2’

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista is set to star in two massive upcoming action films for Amazon MGM Studios. According to a new report from Deadline, Bautista is closing in on deals to join the casts of the “Highlander” reboot and the sequel to “Road House.”

In the highly-anticipated “Highlander” revival, Bautista will star opposite Henry Cavill. The report states that Bautista will be playing the iconic and brutal villain, The Kurgan, a role made famous by Clancy Brown in the original 1986 film. The reboot is being directed by “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.

The report also confirms that Bautista will join the cast of “Road House 2,” starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who is reprising his role as Dalton from the hit 2024 remake. The sequel will be directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is known for the action film “Nobody.”

These two high-profile roles further solidify Bautista’s status as a top-tier action star in Hollywood. The former multi-time WWE World Champion successfully transitioned from the wrestling ring to the silver screen, gaining global fame for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in films like “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dune.”