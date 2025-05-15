Dave Bautista To Star In “Trap House” Action Film

Dave Bautista’s latest action movie, “Trap House,” is slated to be the first theatrical release from the newly launched film distribution company Aura Entertainment.

According to a report from Deadline, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 14, 2025.Deadline describes the movie as being “centered on a team of elite DEA agents whose rebellious teenage children use their parents’ own tactics—surveillance, infiltration, and non-lethal weapons—to rob a ruthless drug cartel.”

Bautista, the former WWE Champion turned Hollywood star, is expected to feature prominently in the action. Adding to his involvement, Bautista’s own production company, Dogbone Entertainment, is listed among the producers for the film.

This project marks a significant debut for Aura Entertainment, which is entering the film distribution landscape with a star-powered action vehicle. Bautista starred in “In the Lost Lands,” a fantasy adventure released around March 2025.

In the film, which merges post-apocalyptic, western, and fantasy themes, Bautista plays Boyce, a guide escorting a sorceress (Milla Jovovich) through a treacherous wilderness.