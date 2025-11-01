Dave Meltzer Claims WWE Tried To Hire Him & Bryan Alvarez

Dave Meltzer is arguably the most recognizable name in pro wrestling journalism with a career spanning several decades. As part of his job, Meltzer has written plenty about WWE, and at one time, the promotion allegedly wanted him under contract.

During the November 1, episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer recalled receiving a phone call from WWE executive Ed Cohen. Despite the opportunity, Meltzer had no interest in writing for WWE, rather than about them.

“I shot it down immediately. I wanted to be a sportswriter. People go, ‘Oh, you wanted to be a booker? You wanted to be a pro wrestler?’ Never wanted to be any of those things… I wanted to be a writer, so I did that.”

It wasn’t just Meltzer that WWE reportedly had its eye on. Meltzer added that they also approached him about recruiting Bryan Alvarez. While WWE believed that Alvarez’s creativity would translate well into a backstage role, Meltzer wasn’t convinced.

“They thought he was really funny and creative… I pitched it to Bryan and he couldn’t… basically didn’t think he could last a week there.”

Instead, Alvarez and Meltzer have remained as reporters watching WWE and other promotions from the outside. While WWE believe both would have been versatile under contract, they’re rejection shows that not every one in pro wrestling dreams of making it to the biggest promotion.