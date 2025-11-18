David Otunga Tells Truth of John Cena Burying Nexus

David Otunga has opened up about John Cena’s infamous win over Nexus.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as whether he considers himself retired from wrestling, getting released during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

When asked about the popular notion that the Cenation Leader buried The Nexus faction, Otunga confirmed the popular opinion, saying that it’s the truth:

“Oh yeah, that’s 100% accurate. I mean, that’s what happened, that is what happened.”

We Weren’t Happy About That: David Otunga

John Cena led a team of 7 WWE superstars against Nexus in the main event of SummerSlam 2010 PPV. The ending of the elimination tag match featured Cena as the sole survivor for his team against the duo of Wade Barrett and Justin Gabriel.

Barrett failed to pin the Hollywood star even after delivering a huge DDT to him on the concrete floor. A lot of people have criticized the finish to this match, which saw Cena recovering from this assault and winning the bout for his team.

David Otunga was then asked if he feels this way because Cena had the finish of the match changed. He proclaimed that the even the WWE legend likely knows that it was the wrong call:

“Yes. And I don’t know why he wanted to go over, but we knew all day we were supposed to go over, and then things started getting weird, and then they tell us, no, the finish changed, And it’s because John wanted to go over, and we weren’t happy about that. The other guys in the match weren’t happy about that. And if I’m being honest, I think John probably knows that wasn’t the right idea. I mean, maybe obviously, at the time, he thought that was the right call, but in retrospect, I don’t even think he would agree that that was the right thing to do.”

Otunga was later inquired about the original finish of the match. He said that Nexus was supposed to win the whole thing but he doesn’t know the specifics of how it was going to happen.

He also went on to discuss how a win at the PPV would have helped the group sustain their momentum until WrestleMania next year but they never regained the steam after that loss.